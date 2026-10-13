UP: 22-year-old youth allegedly murders stepfather after flying in from New Zealand

Navjot "died of gunshot injuries. His father subsequently lodged a complaint at the local police station," he said.

The police recovered a grey Alto car allegedly used in the crime, three firearms, six live cartridges and two empty cartridges from them, he said.

"Our surveillance team and the local police worked diligently on the case and successfully arrested both shooters, along with the vehicle and weapons used in the crime. They are being sent to jail," he added.

According to the officer, CCTV footage of the incident was available and had been circulated among several people.

With the help of the footage and other evidence, the two accused were arrested. One of them is the stepson of the deceased. The other is the son of the woman's paternal aunt. The accused are cousins, Singh said.

"The murder appears to have stemmed from a family feud. The deceased had married a woman considerably older than him. Her sons from her previous marriage were unhappy with her decision to remarry, and preliminary investigations indicate that the killing was carried out because of this resentment.

"We solved the case within 48 hours, and the team has been rewarded by the SP," Singh told reporters.