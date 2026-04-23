UP: 11 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Mirzapur; brake failure in truck suspected to be trigger

Officials said nine occupants of the Bolero, including four children, three women and two men, were charred to death. They were returning after visiting the Maihar temple in Madhya Pradesh.

The drivers of another car and the truck also died, with the latter succumbing on the way to the hospital, they said.

District Magistrate Pawan Gangwar told PTI that seven of those killed were from Mirzapur district, three from Madhya Pradesh, while one was from neighbouring Sonbhadra district.

The deceased from Mirzapur's Jigna area included Shiva Singh (8), Sonam Singh (9), Piyush Singh (14), Pankaj Singh (40), Vandana Singh (43), Vishnu Singh (45) and Veena Singh (47).

The others who died in the accident included Kartikeya Singh (18) and Priyanka Singh (42) from Satna in Madhya Pradesh, Vikas Sharma (32) from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, and Jai Prakash (27) from Sonbhadra, the officials said.