UNSC panel notes Pak-based terror group JeM's reported link to Red Fort attack

“One Member State noted that Jaish-i-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for a series of attacks. It was also reported to be linked to an attack on the Red Fort in New Delhi on November 9 that killed 15 people,” the 37th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team submitted to the Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee concerning ISIL and Al-Qaida said.

The report, issued here, added that on October 8, JeM leader Mohammed Masood Azhar Alvi “formally announced the establishment of a women-only wing, Jamaat ul-Muminat, which was aimed at supporting terrorist attacks.”

Even as another member state reported that Jaish-e-Mohammed was defunct, the report added that “Separately, it was reported that on July 28, three individuals allegedly involved in the attack perpetrated in Pahalgam, in Jammu and Kashmir, were killed.”