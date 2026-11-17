The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Advocates Pragya Baghel and Meenesh Dubey, secretary and joint secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), respectively, mentioned the matter.

They informed the bench that they have obtained the consent of Attorney General R Venkataramani to file a petition seeking initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against the lawyer.