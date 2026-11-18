In an unusual turn of events on Monday, a lawyer was escorted out of a courtroom of the apex court after he made unsubstantiated and unsavoury remarks against the CJI.

After a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Bagchi and Mohana assembled in the afternoon on Monday, the lawyer sought an urgent hearing on his submissions regarding alleged corruption in the judiciary.

He alleged that he had not received any response from the CJI's office to his communication on the issue sent on November 2.

The lawyer urged the top court to accord a hearing straightaway.

"You cannot mention anything like this," Justice Mohana observed.

When the lawyer persisted, the CJI said, "We will see, you just wait."