    Unreserved special trains announced between Kollam and Ernakulam; check details

    Unreserved special trains will be operated in the Kollam-Ernakulam-Kollam section in view of the extra rush of passengers for the festival season

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Oct 2024 5:52 AM GMT
    Express train 

    CHENNAI: Unreserved special trains will be operated in the Kollam-Ernakulam-Kollam section in view of the extra rush of passengers for the festival season, announced Southern Railway.

    Train No 06169 Kollam — Ernakulam Junction Unreserved Express Special (5 days a week) will leave Kollam at 5:55 am from October 7 to November 29 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday), and reach Ernakulam Junction at 9:35 am the same day (40 services).

    In the return direction, Train No 01670 Ernakulam Junction — Kollam Unreserved Express Special (5 days a week) will leave Ernakulam Junction at 9:50 am from October 7 to November 29 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday), and reach Kollam at 1:30 pm the same day (40 services), a release issued by Sourhern Railway said.

    DTNEXT Bureau

