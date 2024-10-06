Unreserved special trains announced between Kollam and Ernakulam; check details

CHENNAI: Unreserved special trains will be operated in the Kollam-Ernakulam-Kollam section in view of the extra rush of passengers for the festival season, announced Southern Railway.

Train No 06169 Kollam — Ernakulam Junction Unreserved Express Special (5 days a week) will leave Kollam at 5:55 am from October 7 to November 29 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday), and reach Ernakulam Junction at 9:35 am the same day (40 services).

In the return direction, Train No 01670 Ernakulam Junction — Kollam Unreserved Express Special (5 days a week) will leave Ernakulam Junction at 9:50 am from October 7 to November 29 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday), and reach Kollam at 1:30 pm the same day (40 services), a release issued by Sourhern Railway said.