Unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi; 25k personnel deployed, 45 metro stations shut, mobile internet suspended

According to police, the elaborate security arrangements are aimed at preventing protesters from staging an unauthorised sit-in at Jantar Mantar and to maintain law and order across the city amid the possibility of large-scale mobilisation of people.

Internet services will be suspended within a 4-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10, sources said. The Union home ministry has approved the decision, they said. The suspension will apply to all mobile internet services. Internet services in the rest of Delhi will remain unaffected, they said.

The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones to strengthen security arrangements and maintain law and order. Each of the 20 zones will be monitored by a Joint Commissioner of Police, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police to ensure close supervision of the security arrangements, the sources said.