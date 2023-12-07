Begin typing your search...

Unmanned crossings on BG track eliminated

Metre gauge and narrow gauge track sections still have 559 such crossings with Gujarat having the highest at 262

7 Dec 2023
NEW DELHI: The railways has eliminated all unmanned level crossings on its broad gauge (BG) track network, but metre gauge and narrow gauge track sections still have 559 such crossings with Gujarat having the highest at 262, Lok Sabha was informed Wednesday.

Sharing data on level crossings, both manned and unmanned, in country in a written reply, Railway Minister Ashwini Vishnaw said “all unmanned level crossings (UMLCs) on running lines of the broad gauge (BG) network have been eliminated”.

