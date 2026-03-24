University can't restrict peaceful expression of ideas that don't align with management's ideology: Delhi HC

It further said that the punishment for violating a court order did not lie with the respondent university but only with the court and it is expected that it would not suppress a peaceful protests, which does not interfere in its functioning and academic pursuits of the other students.

"In the present case, there are no allegations that the so-called peaceful protest by the petitioner resulted in interfering with the functioning of the respondent University or academic pursuits of other students," the court said.

"The action has been taken for violation of the order dated 16.04.2025 of the respondent University which, in turn, was based on the order dated 15.04.2025 by this Court, which for the reasons stated above, is not proper. Hence, I am of the view that the punishment imposed on the petitioner is highly disproportionate to her alleged actions and cannot be sustained. Hence, the petition is allowed," ordered the court.