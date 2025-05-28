United NDA must strive for bigger victory in 2029: Andhra CM Naidu

KADAPA: TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called on the NDA, comprising of TDP, BJP and Janasena, to stay united for a bigger victory in the 2029 polls than the majority gained in the 2024 elections.

Naidu gave this call on the second day of TDP Mahanadu, the party's annual conclave, scheduled from May 27 to 29 in Kadapa.

"The alliance (NDA) has to be united. The responsibility of gaining a bigger victory in the 2029 polls than the 2024 majority is on all of you. You have to express your approval and joy over this," said Naidu, addressing the massive gathering.

Praising the Centre's decision to embark on a caste census, he said this move is in the right direction.

"I congratulate the Centre. Once the census (caste) is done and the knowledge of a particular caste's numbers is known, then based on that, their financial position can be studied, and a special public policy can be given to them. There will be a lot of benefit through this," said Naidu.

Reiterating the call for population management, the CM appealed to everyone to recognise the importance of increasing the population as there is the risk of youngsters' numbers plummeting in the future, leading to many problems.

Delving on the six resolutions unveiled by TDP general secretary and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Naidu asserted that they will write the future of the Telugu people.

Noting that they are a fusion of experience, values, youthful ideas, and aspirations, he said with these laws they will move forward with a singular goal to make the Telugu community number one in the world by 2047.

"We have laid out a 45-year roadmap for long-term progress," said Naidu, wishing to be reborn on Telugu soil to serve the Telugu people and called the ordinary party worker the backbone of TDP.

An Artificial Intelligence (AI) based video was showcased at the Mahanadu to commemorate the birth anniversary of TDP founder NT Rama Rao.

The AI-generated speech featured NTR addressing the gathering with a message about the 43-year journey of the Telugu Desam Party, its mission, and the future ahead.