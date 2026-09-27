United EC’s damage control: All SIR decisions unanimous

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday sought to quell reports of differences within the poll panel, with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi holding a full commission meeting at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi.
In a detailed press note accompanied by a photograph of the three commissioners, the EC addressed allegations concerning its internal functioning, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, voter enrolment and its technology systems.
The statement came days after The Indian Express reported on September 23 that Sandhu and Joshi had raised objections to several decisions and orders linked to the SIR exercise. The reports triggered a wider political controversy, with Opposition parties questioning the functioning of the commission and demanding greater transparency.
The EC asserted that all SIR orders received unanimous consent from all three commissioners and that the updates to Form 6 for voter enrolment were upheld by the Supreme Court, as it sought to address issues at the centre of a raging row over decision-making in the poll panel and concerns of voters who have been issued notices or have been left out.
The EC said the letters sent by commissioners Sandhu and Joshi to the Cabinet Secretary pertained to an officer on deputation, rather than policy or IT division matters.
The commission clarified that the work redistribution orders issued by the officer concerned were never implemented following directions from the two commissioners.
The commission announced a number of measures including additional time for filing claims and help desks for those facing notices for removal from the rolls. The poll panel announced that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will now conduct home visits to collect and upload documents on its unified portal ECINet for unmapped persons or those with logical discrepancies.
In-person hearings at ERO/ AERO (Electoral Registration Officers/Assistant Electoral Registration Officers) offices are no longer required unless in exceptional circumstances, which will preferably take place online. Authorised family members can also attend on the elector’s behalf, the EC said.
The Commission also responded to questions surrounding 97 voters in Goa who had initially been left out of the electoral rolls. It said the Chief Electoral Officer, Goa, had directed BLOs to conduct houseto-house visits and collect the necessary forms.