United EC’s damage control: All SIR decisions unanimous

In a detailed press note accompanied by a photograph of the three commissioners, the EC addressed allegations concerning its internal functioning, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, voter enrolment and its technology systems.

The statement came days after The Indian Express reported on September 23 that Sandhu and Joshi had raised objections to several decisions and orders linked to the SIR exercise. The reports triggered a wider political controversy, with Opposition parties questioning the functioning of the commission and demanding greater transparency.

The EC asserted that all SIR orders received unanimous consent from all three commissioners and that the updates to Form 6 for voter enrolment were upheld by the Supreme Court, as it sought to address issues at the centre of a raging row over decision-making in the poll panel and concerns of voters who have been issued notices or have been left out.