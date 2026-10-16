Unite to defeat political challenges democratically, EPS tells AIADMK cadres

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday urged party cadres to unite and overcome emerging political challenges through democratic means as the party marked its 55th foundation day.
In a statement, Palaniswami paid tribute to former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa, crediting their leadership with building the AIADMK into a major political force in Tamil Nadu.
He said the party had expanded its support base under their leadership by implementing welfare schemes for the poor, women, students and other sections of society. He also highlighted initiatives in education, healthcare and social welfare, including measures aimed at improving healthcare services and providing benefits to students.
Acknowledging the party's electoral setbacks and internal challenges, Palaniswami said the AIADMK continued to enjoy the support of its cadres. He urged party workers to draw inspiration from the achievements of MGR and Jayalalithaa, strengthen the organisation and work towards restoring the party's political standing.
Palaniswami also criticised the ruling government over its performance, alleging failures in governance. He cited concerns over law and order, drug abuse, crimes against women and children, and the livelihood of ordinary people.
Accusing the government of failing to address these issues effectively, he called for a change in governance and said the AIADMK would continue to fight for the rights of Tamil Nadu and the welfare of its people.
He urged cadres to remain vigilant against political opponents, uphold the legacy of MGR and Jayalalithaa, and work collectively to bring the party back to power.