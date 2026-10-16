Unite to defeat political challenges democratically, EPS tells AIADMK cadres

In a statement, Palaniswami paid tribute to former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa, crediting their leadership with building the AIADMK into a major political force in Tamil Nadu.

He said the party had expanded its support base under their leadership by implementing welfare schemes for the poor, women, students and other sections of society. He also highlighted initiatives in education, healthcare and social welfare, including measures aimed at improving healthcare services and providing benefits to students.

Acknowledging the party's electoral setbacks and internal challenges, Palaniswami said the AIADMK continued to enjoy the support of its cadres. He urged party workers to draw inspiration from the achievements of MGR and Jayalalithaa, strengthen the organisation and work towards restoring the party's political standing.