Union Min’s house in Manipur attacked; 2nd time in 2 months

IMPHAL: A women’s rally outside the Imphal residence of Union minister RK Ranjan Singh turned ugly when the protestors threw stones at it demanding that he speak in Parliament about the situation in the ethnic strife-affected state.

This is the second time in two months that the house of the junior minister for external affairs came under attack.

Students of Manipur University too took out a rally during the day demanding restoration of peace in the state. The police fired tear gas shells to disperse them as the youths crossed an area up to which permission was given to them to hold the rally. The incidents occurred days after a video showing two women being paraded naked and molested by a group of men on May 4 in Kangpokpi district surfaced on July 19, attracting condemnation countrywide.

However, nobody was present at the house at the time of the attack and not much harm was done to it.

Security personnel posted at the house in Kongba locality in Imphal town dispersed the protesters who also sought restoration of internet services.

“We demand that the minister speak in Parliament about the situation in the state. We want internet services back. We want to tell people what is happening to us,” one of the protestors said.

The authorities banned internet services across the northeastern state for the first time on May 3 when clashes between ethnic communities began. It is being extended from time to time “to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order”.

A mob had attacked the minister’s residence and tried to burn it down on the night of June 15. Security guards managed to control arson attempt and save the house.↔ More on P7