Union Minister says investments will turn port into major transshipment hub in Tamil Nadu

The investments will help VO Chidambaranar Port (VOC Port), Thoothukudi, to become a major transshipment hub of Tamil Nadu, boosting regional and international connectivity through sea routes, the Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

Sonowal, who was in Thoothukudi to oversee port operations, inaugurated over Rs 160 crore projects, including the VOC maritime heritage museum focussing on the historical legacy of the port, a few road projects improving transportation, a digital twin project for AI-driven operations and maintenance.

The minister also laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,340 crore, such as the setting up of an 8 MW wind farm with 5 MW storage, 2 MW green hydrogen facility and 2 MW ground-mounted solar plant, along with an energy management system equipped with smart metering facility.