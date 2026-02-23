Union Minister says investments will turn port into major transshipment hub in Tamil Nadu

TUTICORIN: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday launched Rs 1,500 crore worth of projects at VO Chidambaranar Port, Thoothukudi, to upgrade port infrastructure, setting up clean projects and adoption of new-age technologies.
The investments will help VO Chidambaranar Port (VOC Port), Thoothukudi, to become a major transshipment hub of Tamil Nadu, boosting regional and international connectivity through sea routes, the Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.
Sonowal, who was in Thoothukudi to oversee port operations, inaugurated over Rs 160 crore projects, including the VOC maritime heritage museum focussing on the historical legacy of the port, a few road projects improving transportation, a digital twin project for AI-driven operations and maintenance.
The minister also laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,340 crore, such as the setting up of an 8 MW wind farm with 5 MW storage, 2 MW green hydrogen facility and 2 MW ground-mounted solar plant, along with an energy management system equipped with smart metering facility.
Of the Rs 1,340 cores, Rs 131.31 crore will be invested by VOC Port on rail infrastructure projects for cargo movement, Rs 250 crore towards the manufacturing of shipbuilding equipment, and Rs 367 crore towards the green tug initiative of the government for towing, pushing, and manoeuvring of large ships utilising green energies.
Sonowal also launched an anti-drone system project for the security of the VOC port through radar-based detection and jamming systems.
"The focus of our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very clear for the maritime industry. We aim to build a self-reliant, green and technologically advanced maritime sector," he stated.
Sonowal said the projects launched on Monday will extend benefits far beyond the port, lowering logistics costs for trade, spurring industrial expansion, including shipbuilding and manufacturing in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Madurai districts, attracting investment, creating employment, and stimulating sectors such as renewable energy, logistics, and tourism.
"The projects will strengthen its (VOC Port) position as a major transhipment hub, scaling up regional and international connectivity. The advanced technologies and investments in infrastructure and clean energy projects will also allow the port to compete with various international ports, such as the Colombo port," Sonowal said.
Susanta Kumar Purohit, Chairperson, VOC Port Authority, added, "By prioritising world-class infrastructure, cutting-edge digitisation, ambitious green innovation, and port-led industrialisation, including shipbuilding, VOC Port is strengthening its pivotal role in regional prosperity and national development."
VO Chidambaranar Port is one of the major ports in the country. From April 2025 to January 2026, cargo handling increased 6 per cent to 35.97 million tonnes.
Container volumes rose 9.40 per cent to over 7.16 lakh TEUs in the April-January period of the current fiscal year.