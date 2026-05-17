Union Minister Sanjay Kumar says truth will prevail after son held in POCSO case

Kumar requested everyone to understand that this is a "personal family matter" and they will continue to fight it legally with complete faith in the judiciary and justice system.

A day after the Telangana High Court refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Bageerath, he was arrested on Saturday night in the case registered against him, and later remanded to judicial custody by a magistrate.

After his son's arrest, the union minister in a post on 'X' on late Saturday said : "I want to reassure every well-wisher, supporter and karyakarta that there has been no wrongdoing from our side. We have complete faith in the legal process and truth will ultimately prevail."

He said over the past one week, his family has gone through one of the most emotionally difficult phases of their lives. There were moments of pain, anxiety, helplessness and deep emotional strain, he added.