Union Minister Parshottam Rupala inaugurates Fish Food Festival at Nellore

NELLORE: Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Parshottam Rupala inaugurated the Fish Food Festival at VRC ground in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district on Saturday.

MoS Rupala visited various stalls and also interacted with entrepreneurs, FFPOs, fishers and fisherwomen during his visit. The Union Minister appreciated natural fish products being showcased in the festival, a government release stated.

In his address, MoS Rupala highlighted the importance of the fisheries sector as it is directly related to about 3 crore fishers and families covering about 8000 km of the coastal line. He also highlighted that Andhra Pradesh has a significant role in the fisheries sector as about 30 per cent of the country's fish production comes from this state.

Parshottam Rupala has stressed the need to enhance awareness of various schemes like Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) where there more than 100 activities/projects are available with Government Support.

"The first-time investment in Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for a budgetary outlay of Rs 20,050 crore has been launched and also a separate department has been created," the release mentioned.

The Union Minister highlighted that Sagar Parikrama is a massive outreach program that gives opportunities to the fishermen to meet and interact with Ministers, officers and other stakeholders to resolve their issues at their doorstep. MoS Rupala mentioned in his address that about 1.58 lakhs Kisan Credit Card (KCC) has been given to the fishers, aiming to provide KCC to all fishers of the country. He also appreciated the efforts of various entrepreneurs, FFPOs, and fish farmers in showcasing live and natural fish products in the exhibition.

He further stated that all the representations received during this visit of Sagar Parikrama will be carefully addressed and the Union Government will continue its support to the states for the overall development of the fisheries sector and the welfare of fishermen, coastal communities and stakeholders of the sector.

He also stated that in consultation with the state government and fishermen, the Sagar Parikrama Yatra in Andhra will be planned soon. Minister of Fisheries in Andhra Pradesh S Appalaraju during his address highlighted the importance of the fisheries sector and various schemes of the Government for the betterment of fishers and their families.

He also raised the issue of inter-state fishing conflicts between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and requested the Union Government to address the issue in consultation with both states.

During the occasion, MoS Rupala handed over Daily Fish Kiosks to the beneficiaries namely, T Renuka Reddy and V Jayalakshmi and Live Fish Vending Centres to A Chandana, Y Balarama Krishna, S Padmaja and E Ramanaiah. In addition to the above, MoS Rupala also handed over a Live Fish Transport vehicle/ Insulated Vehicle to the beneficiaries namely B Chennarayudu, K Vasu, M Lakshmi Prasanna and B Ankaiah at Nellore, Andhra Pradesh under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampda Yajana.

MP GVL Narasimha Rao, MP Beeda Masthan Rao, and Commissioner of Fisheries of Andhra Pradesh K Kanna Babu also graced the occasion. Fishers, FFPOs and Fisheries entrepreneurs were present along with the Officials from the Department of Fisheries, GOI and NFDB were also present.

The initiated Sagar Parikrama Phase X concluded with the physical participation of more than 2000 fishermen and women, FFPOs, Entrepreneurs and other stakeholders at Fish Food Festival VRC Grounds, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

"Sagar Parikrama" is a transformative journey planned across the coastal belt to show solidarity with the fisher folks, fish farmers and related stakeholders, the release stated.