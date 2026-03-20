Union Minister Jitendra Singh conferred MV Lifetime Achievement Award

Expressing gratitude, Jitendra Singh said he felt deeply indebted to Tamil Nadu and honoured to receive the award, urging young professionals to strengthen research and patient care in diabetes management.

The conference, held in T Nagar, brings together around 1,000 participants and nearly 100 experts to deliberate on complications affecting the kidney, eye and heart, with a strong emphasis on diabetic foot care. Live workshops on debridement, advanced wound care and negative pressure therapy are part of the programme.



The event will feature the Prof. M Viswanathan Gold Medal Oration by Dr Ashok Kumar Das, and the MV Diabetes Achievement Awards will also be presented.



Experts, including Dr Vijay Viswanathan and Dr Viswanathan Vishnu Vijay, highlighted the need for multidisciplinary care and early intervention to prevent complications.