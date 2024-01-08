Union Minister Anurag Thakur contrasts 70-year Congress rule with BJP's governance

HAMIRPUR: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday launched a scathing attack on the 70-year rule of the Congress party and compared it with the achievements of the BJP government.

Thakur alleged that the BJP did more work in the last ten years as compared to the Congress party's seventy years of governance.

"Many schemes for the welfare of the poor were launched in PM Modi's government. What the Congress couldn't do in the last seventy years, the Modi government did it in ten years. 74 airport were there, we built 76 more airports, 7 AIIMS were there, we built 16 more AIIMS, 320,000 km roads were there, we built 4 lakh km grameen roads. 1,50000 Km National highways built, a medical college in each district was built," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said while speaking to media.

"The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has been launched nationwide so that those who did not get the benefit earlier, can avail it now", Thakur told media.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma attacked previous Congress-led governments for giving "false promises" to the people, including that of removing poverty.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows that those who ruled this country for 70 years made false promises to the people. They promised to remove poverty but no one reached out to the poor," CM Sharma said."I want to say that you must have seen in the previous government the way they cheated the youth, the farmers, the women, and the labourers," he added.

The Chief Minister also urged the people to participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign so that the benefits of government schemes reach the general public.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.