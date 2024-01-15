Union Minister Amit Shah to visit Assam on Jan 20; CM Sarma takes stock of preparations

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Assam on January 20 to formally inaugurate the Brahmaputra Riverfront beautification project at Panbazar in Guwahati.

Home Minister Shah is also slated to inaugurate a slew of other development projects during his visit to the state.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on January 20. The Union Home Minister will take part in three government programmes in Guwahati on January 20," Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said.

He further said that Shah will take part in a passing parade programme of Assam Police at Sarusajai Stadium.

"The Union Home Minister will take part in a passing parade programme of Assam Police at Sarusajai Stadium. He will also take part in two other programmes in Guwahati," Pijush Hazarika added.

The Assam Minister further said that about 60,000 BJP party workers will welcome Shah at different locations.

"We will accord the Union Home Minister a grand welcome here and about 60,000 BJP party workers will welcome him at different locations," he said.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday took stock of the preparations ahead of Shah's visit.

He held a meeting at the PWD Inspection Bungalow in Amingaon along with Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and other party leaders where he took a review of the preparations so far.

CM Sarma also took updates on the development works in various constituencies and municipality wards across the state.

