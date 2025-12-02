Union Government invites opposition leaders for discussion to end SIR logjam in Parliament

NEW DELHI: With vociferous Opposition protests over the SIR stalling Parliament proceedings for a second day, the government on Tuesday told both Houses that it has invited leaders from various parties for talks to end the stalemate, but stressed that no timeline be set for the discussion.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was willing to discuss any issue and had invited leaders from various parties for a dialogue, but asserted that the proceedings cannot be disrupted over one demand.

One issue cannot outweigh others at a time when members of smaller parties also want to discuss matters important to them, he said amid slogan shouting by Opposition MPs demanding a debate on the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voters' list in nine states and three Union Territories.

"Two to four parties are disrupting the House... In a democracy, people win and lose. They should not vent their anger like this... By doing this, you are losing the trust of the people," Rijiju said.

The minister told the protesting members that they should protect the decorum of the House and that there are many members from smaller parties who should also be heard.

"Disruption of the proceedings by members of a few parties is not right, and also anger of losing elections should not be shown in the House," the minister said and mentioned that even late BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee had lost elections.

Taking a jibe at the Congress on its recent electoral losses, Rijiju said the party is losing the confidence of the people.

Making similar remarks in Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said he will engage with leaders from various parties and begin consultations on the issue, but stressed that they should not impose a timeline on the process.

"...please don't put a timeline condition on anything. I am going to engage with leaders of various political parties, it may be formally or informally. Ultimately, it will come to you when we start the consultations," he said.

"The problem begins when you start questioning the time. Everything cannot be mechanical. In a Parliamentary democracy, we have to engage in dialogue, we have to engage in discussion," Rijiju added.

Both Houses have seen protests by opposition MPs demanding a debate on the SIR immediately.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday and has been functioning amid repeated adjournments.

On Tuesday so far, Lok Sabha witnessed two adjournments pre-lunch, while the Rajya Sabha was adjourned once.