Union Government introduces airfare caps amid IndiGo flight disruptions

    AuthorPTIPTI|6 Dec 2025 1:32 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-12-06 09:33:01  )
    IndiGo airlines 

    NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday introduced airfare caps amid IndiGo flight disruptions that had pushed air ticket prices higher in many routes.

    For five days in a row, IndiGo, the country's largest airline, has cancelled hundreds of flights, primarily due to crew woes.

    With a lesser number of flights, airfares on certain routes have surged.

    Taking a serious note of the situation, the civil aviation ministry said it has invoked regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes.

    The limits will be in place till the situation stabilises, the ministry said in a statement.

    'An official directive has been issued to all airlines mandating strict adherence to the fare caps that have now been prescribed," it said.

    Specific details about the airfare caps could not be immediately ascertained.

