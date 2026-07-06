Union demands removal of 12-hour duty roster after railway pointsman dies in Nagpur

"Pointsman Abhilash Yadav, who was on duty from 8 pm to 8 am at Gudma station, was hit by the Tata Nagar Express on July 1," officials said.

"He stabilised a train after it was terminated at the station and moved to the adjacent track without realising that the Tata Nagar Express was approaching on that track," they added.

Pointsmen in the Indian Railways are responsible for attending to problems at track crossing points, stabilising trains after their journey in yards, serving written communications to loco pilots and guards, among other duties.