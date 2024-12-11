Union Cabinet to meet on Thursday to discuss key issues

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet is set to meet on December 12 in the national capital to discuss key issues.

On November 25, the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved PAN 2.0.

Speaking about the PAN card upgrade, Vaishnaw said, "The PAN card is an integral part of our lives, especially for the middle class and small businesses. It has undergone significant upgrades, and PAN 2.0 has been approved today. The existing system will be enhanced, and a robust digital backbone will be introduced.

" The Cabinet also approved three major railway projects aimed at improving connectivity and operational efficiency.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved Atal Innovation Mission 2.0, designed to foster entrepreneurship and innovation among youth.

"The Atal Innovation Mission was launched to empower youth in innovation and entrepreneurship. Today, the Union Cabinet has approved Atal Innovation Mission 2.0 at an estimated cost of Rs 2,750 crore," Vaishnaw said.

Another notable decision was the introduction of the 'One Nation, One Subscription' initiative, aimed at making high-quality research materials accessible to students and researchers nationwide.

"For students and researchers, one of the most significant decisions taken today is 'One Nation, One Subscription'. High-quality publications necessary for research are often expensive. PM Modi has transformed this by ensuring that universities will now share resources collectively," Vaishnaw said.

On October 16, the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River, connecting the Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh. This project will include a six-lane highway on the upper deck and four railway lines on the lower deck, with an investment of Rs 2,642 crore.

On October 3, the Union Cabinet granted classical language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali. The Government of India established the classical language category in 2004, beginning with Tamil. To qualify, languages must have a rich history, ancient literature, and an original literary tradition.