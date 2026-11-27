Sources said the Union Cabinet accorded its nod to the fresh bill with some amendments to ensure that no state loses its representation in the Lok Sabha in proportion to other states after delimitation.

They said that the government has agreed to raise the Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent for every state to address the concerns of southern states. There will be a freeze on seats till 2051.

The fresh bill seeks to use the 2011 Census to redraw the increased seats. The government has proposed to redraw Parliamentary constituencies without altering the number of seats for each state, sources said.

The proposed amendment seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the present 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation. The treasury benches said the move will pave the way for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies ahead of the 2029 general election.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was convened at 1 pm at Sewa Teerth.