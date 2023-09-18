Union Cabinet approves Women's Reservation Bill: Sources

CHENNAI: The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the Women's Reservation Bill, which provides for 33 per cent women quota in the Lok Sabha and State assemblies, according to sources from ANI.

Though there is no official confirmation of the same. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has welcomed the move.

"It’s been a long-standing demand of the Congress party to implement women’s reservation. We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill. This could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy," said Ramesh.

