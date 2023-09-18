Begin typing your search...

Union Cabinet approves Women's Reservation Bill: Sources

Though there is no official confirmation of the same. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has welcomed the move.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 Sep 2023 5:18 PM GMT
PM Narendra Modi chairs the Union Cabinet meeting in New Delhi on September 18, 2023. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also seen. (PTI)

CHENNAI: The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the Women's Reservation Bill, which provides for 33 per cent women quota in the Lok Sabha and State assemblies, according to sources from ANI.

"It’s been a long-standing demand of the Congress party to implement women’s reservation. We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill. This could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy," said Ramesh.

Further details awaited.

