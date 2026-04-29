Unilever's Comfort ad showing fish market draws flak, users call it insensitive

The advertisement features a scene from a fish market with the line, "Think your clothes can survive this fish smell? Take the Comfort challenge." The advertisement has been termed offensive, with people questioning what was wrong with the smell in a fish market.

Some social media users pointed out that odour can be depicted in many ways other than the one in the advertisement. "Odour can be shown in a thousand ways. "This is not one of civil ways to do," said one user.