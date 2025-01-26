Uniform Civil Code will foundation of harmonious India: U'khand CM

DEHRADUN: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said the UCC will lay the foundations of a harmonious society where there is no discrimination against any religion, gender, caste or community.

"We are fulfilling our commitments. The abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was an instance of it. The Indian republic stands firmly today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said after unfurling the tricolour at the state party office on the occasion of 76th Republic Day.

Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Bhatt, his cabinet colleague Premchand Aggarwal and party MP from Haridwar Trivendra Singh Rawat were also present at the event.

The UCC which is all set to be fully implemented in Uttarakhand on Monday will be the fulfilment of a commitment made to the people of the state at the time of 2022 assembly elections, he said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we made a commitment to the people of the state about bringing the UCC in the run-up to the 2022 assembly elections. We took it up on priority after forming the government. The UCC was drafted and an Act on it was brought. We are now going to fulfil that commitment fully and formally on Monday," he said.

"It will be in keeping with the prime minister's vision of creating a harmonious India where there is no discrimination against any religion, gender, caste or community," he said.

Several great rivers of India originate in Uttarakhand. Similarly, the "Gangotri of UCC" will also originate here and flow to the rest of the country, Dhami said.

The chief minister also thanked the people of the state for giving a "historic verdict" in favour of the BJP in the urban local body polls in which the party won 10 out of a total of 11 mayoral seats.

"I thank people for voting in favour of a triple engine government to pace up development. It is now our collective responsibility to execute our development model on the ground," he said after hoisting the national flag at his official residence.

A felicitation ceremony was also held at the state party office to honour Dhami.

Dhami thanked the people of the state for placing their trust once again in the grand vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Uttarakhand.

He said it was due to this grand vision of the PM that Uttarakhand has been given the opportunity to host the National Games.

The event is to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on January 28.