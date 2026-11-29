According to the analysis cited by the sources, the existing allocation of Lok Sabha seats has been compared with two possible approaches to delimitation -- redistribution based on the 2011 Census and a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats for every state and Union Territory.

The analysis shows that under the population-based model, several states with relatively slower population growth could see a reduction in their parliamentary representation. Tamil Nadu is projected to lose seven seats, Kerala five and Andhra Pradesh four, while Odisha and Punjab would also face a decline.

In contrast, the proposed uniform increase would ensure additional representation for all states and Union Territories without reducing their existing seat strength, the sources said.