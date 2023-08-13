Unhappy over delimitation, veteran MLA of BJP's ally quits party

GUWAHATI: Hours after the final delimitation proposal for the Assembly and parliamentary constituencies was published by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a veteran MLA of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the BJP's ally in the state government, has resigned from his party.

Prodip Hazarika is a five-time MLA from Amguri constituency in the Sivasagar district. He was a party stalwart and his decision of quitting has come as a blow to the AGP.

In a letter shot to the AGP president Atul Bora on Saturday night, MLA Hazarika expressed his absolute displeasure over the diminution of the Amguri Constituency in upper Assam's politically vital Sivasagar district, which he had been representing for almost four decades.

He stated, "For me, Amguri is not just a constituency," in his resignation letter to AGP President Atul Bora. “It serves as both the starting point and inspiration for my political career. AGP, a party, failed to stop the dilution of a historic seat like Amguri while being a member of the Assam state government's ruling coalition, and it received criticism from the residents of my area,” Hazarika mentioned.

Notably, the AGP has generally supported the delimitation process.

The MLA declared his resignation from all organisational positions and portfolios, including that of party general secretary, member of the central committee, and others.

In accordance with Section 8-A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Election Commission of India announced the final order for the delimitation of Parliamentary & Assembly Constituencies for Assam on Friday.