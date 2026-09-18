Unfortunate people still prefer male child, says Bombay HC, refuses bail to man who killed granddaughter

Justice M M Nerlikar of the HC's Nagpur bench, in an order passed on September 9, rejected the bail plea of the accused, Gopinath Janku Pradhan.

The case against Pradhan was lodged in 2023 by the police in Gadchiroli district in eastern Maharashtra under the charges of murder and destruction of evidence. He was accused of drowning his one-month-old granddaughter in a tub as she was the second girl child born to his son and daughter-in-law.

The man, in his bail plea, claimed innocence and pointed out that the mother of the deceased child, who was also an accused in the case, has already been granted bail.

The bench of Justice Nerlikar, in its order, noted that it was "deeply unfortunate that even after 80 years of independence, people in our country still prefer a male child."

It added that the infant was murdered because the family did not want another girl child.