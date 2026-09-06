UNEP report: ‘Some climate damage irreversible, emitters must act’

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) report, titled 'Limiting Overshoot' and released on Wednesday, cautions that global temperatures are set to temporarily breach the 1.5-degree Celsius mark above pre-industrial levels within the next few years.

This overshoot will intensify extreme weather, destroy fragile ecosystems, and threaten the survival of small island developing nations, making immediate and sustained cuts in greenhouse gas emissions non-negotiable.

Balakrishna Pisupati, head of UNEP India, said long-term policy and investment decisions must urgently adapt to changes that are permanent. He emphasised that while some environmental impacts can still be reversed, others are permanent, and understanding that distinction is vital for every country, community, and individual across the world.