Understand govt's desire to take cautious stand, India must make call for peace: Tharoor on West Asia conflict

Asked about assertions from various quarters that India should have condemned the assassination of Khamenei in a US-Israel strike, Tharoor said, "I don't know about condemning it, but we should certainly have condoled it. After all (he was) the spiritual leader of a country with which he have friendly relations.

It would have been appropriate, the day it happened, for us to express public condolences and share the grief of his loved ones and of his nation just as two years ago when president Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash, we immediately issued a condolence as well as announced national mourning."

Tharoor noted that the moment the Iranian embassy opened the condolence book, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri went and signed the book, which was a "good thing", he said.