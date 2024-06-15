Begin typing your search...

Unauthorised structures at Ex-AP CM Jagan's residence in Hyderabad demolished

GHMC removes structures adjacent to Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence for pavement tiling, used by security personnel.

ByPTIPTI|15 Jun 2024 12:08 PM GMT
Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday demolished certain structures adjacent to the Lotus Pond residence of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here.

According to a senior official of GHMC, the civic authorities removed the structures abutting the compound wall to carry out tiling work on the pavement in front of Jagan's residence.

The structures were being used by security personnel, he said.

An earthmover was used to remove the structures.

GHMCJagan Mohan ReddyResidence demolished
PTI

