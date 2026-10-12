'Unacceptable': CJP on Jantar Mantar being denotified as protest site

The remarks came as Delhi Police denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated site for protests and named three new spots for holding such demonstrations, according to an official order.

"Unacceptable. Why is Narendra Modi scared of Jantar Mantar?" Das said in a post on X.

"The Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. Did the Ministry of Home Affairs consult with the people of India? Were any stakeholders consulted? Were any organisations consulted?" he said.