UN must show leadership, not be spectator to global crisis: Jaishankar

In his address at an event here, he also asserted that the case for "reformed multilateralism" gets stronger by the day.

Jaishankar made the remarks in the presence of UN Resident Coordinator in India, Stefan Priesner, who also shared the dais with him.

The event held at the Bharat Mandapam marked the 75th anniversary of Chinmaya Mission.

Jaishankar said the collective and cooperative instincts of the world were articulated and expressed over eight decades ago in the founding of the United Nations. Article 1 of the UN Charter enjoined this institution to be a centre for "harmonising the actions of nations" in the attainment of common ends, he underlined.

"It is fitting, therefore, that we gather to advance a sense of oneness as we celebrate the UN Day. After all, whether it is the challenges or the opportunities that confront the world, these can be best, most effectively addressed collectively," he said.

"We know we live in an imperfect world. But we all continuously strive towards greater perfection," Jaishankar said.

As far as the UN is concerned, that means it needs to recognise "its shortcomings and limitations" and seek "improvement", the minister added.

"The case for reformed multilateralism gets stronger by the day. Large parts of the world cannot be left out from decision-making. The UN must show leadership, not be a spectator to global crisis," Jaishankar said.

On this occasion, even as "we recognise the need for such long-awaited changes, let us renew our commitment to work together. We are common, we are shared, we are united, and we are one reality," he asserted.

During an interactive session held as part of the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave here earlier this month, Jaishankar had called for reform in the United Nations, saying the global body has become "irrelevant" to the decision-making on major global issues, including the conflicts in Ukraine and the Gulf.

He had also said that the UN was "gridlocked" and that the UN Security Council no longer represented the entirety of global interest.

Jaishankar last month had addressed the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In his address at the event on Monday, the Union minister also emphasised that there have been perpetual arguments between those who stress competitiveness and others who see a virtue in cooperation.

"These may be individual or even societal predicaments, but on the global stage, they translate into how nations behave with one another," he said.