Ultra nabbed for killing 2 workers in J-K

SRINAGAR: The terrorist who allegedly killed two labourers from Punjab here last week has been arrested from Srinagar, a senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer said on Tuesday.

The weapon used in the attack, a pistol, has been recovered, ADGP Vijay Kumar said. “Adil Manzoor Langoo, the terrorist who opened fire on the two labourers from Punjab in the Habba Kadal area of the city on February 7, has been arrested,” he said.

While Amritpal Singh was killed on the spot, Rohit Masih died a day later.

Langoo, a resident of Zaldagar here, carried out the attack on the directions of his handler in Pakistan, Kumar said. “The accused had conspired with his handler in Pakistan for the commission of the crime,” IG (Kashmir Range) VK Birdi added. Langoo, he said, was a highly motivated and radicalised individual. “His handler in Pakistan radicalised him on social media and motivated him to carry out the attack,” Birdi said.

The incident was the first targeted killing of the year by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and the responsibility for it was taken by the The Resistance Front (TRF), a banned shadow group of Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba.