ULCCS chairman Ramesan Paleri dies at 66

He was 66.

He died at around 8.30 am at a private hospital in Coimbatore, where he had been undergoing treatment for cancer, sources close to his family said here.

Paleri led ULCCS for more than three and a half decades and played a key role in reshaping the co-operative into a nationally and internationally recognised institution.

ULCCS was founded in 1925 under the leadership of social reformer and spiritual leader Vagbhatananda Guru, who championed workers' rights and the co-operative movement in Kerala.