ULCCS chairman Ramesan Paleri dies at 66

KOZHIKODE: Ramesan Paleri, chairman of the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS) and the man credited with transforming it into Asia's largest co-operative labour society, died on Tuesday.
He was 66.
He died at around 8.30 am at a private hospital in Coimbatore, where he had been undergoing treatment for cancer, sources close to his family said here.
Paleri led ULCCS for more than three and a half decades and played a key role in reshaping the co-operative into a nationally and internationally recognised institution.
ULCCS was founded in 1925 under the leadership of social reformer and spiritual leader Vagbhatananda Guru, who championed workers' rights and the co-operative movement in Kerala.
Under Paleri's leadership, the society expanded its activities significantly and emerged as a model for the co-operative sector, earning several national and international recognitions.
He is survived by wife and two sons.
The funeral will be held at 11 a m on Wednesday at his residence on Nadapuram Road.
Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan described Paleri as one of Kerala's foremost co-operative leaders, saying his tireless efforts and commitment to co-operative principles were instrumental in transforming ULCCS into Asia's largest workers' co-operative and a globally recognised institution.
He said Paleri's death was an irreparable loss to the co-operative movement and extended his condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues and loved ones.
The workers' co-operative, founded under the leadership of Vagbhatananda Guru, has today grown into a major movement with activities spanning not only the construction sector but also diverse fields, including information technology.