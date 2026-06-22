Nihang-admin standoff continues at Uttarakhand gurudwara; Army deployed

Armed with spears and swords, approximately six Nihangs climbed onto the roof of gurudwara, around 4 PM on Saturday and remain entrenched there, even after 40 hours.

The gurudwara is located in Nagrasu, between Rudraprayag and Gauchar, and used by Sikh pilgrims traveling to and from Hemkund Sahib.

They are demanding the release of four Nihangs who were arrested in connection with a clash that took place in Karnaprayag, Chamoli district, on June 16.

During that clash, the Nihangs allegedly injured some locals with swords, leading to the arrest of four of them.

Sources on Monday stated that police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel remain deployed at the site and are trying to persuade the Nihangs to come down.

Police stated that the Nihangs in the gurudwara are armed with weapons such as spears, swords, axes, and kirpans (ceremonial daggers).

Earlier, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar on Sunday said that the police, district administration, and the Gurudwara management committee were in constant communication with the Nihangs and hoped for a resolution soon.