UK confers Knighthood on Tata Group Chairman Chandrasekaran

He was presented the 'Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE)' at an event at the British high commissioner's residence here on Wednesday night.

"The Tata Group is a long-standing investor in the UK with operations spanning automotive, steel, technology, and consumer sectors. It plays an important role in supporting UK jobs, advanced manufacturing, and the transition to clean technologies," the high commission said in a statement.

"As Chairman of Tata Group, he has made an exceptional contribution to UK-India business relations and to investing in the UK over many years," it said.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, described Chandrasekaran as "an amazing friend of the UK and an iconic figure in India's corporate world".