UK-India trade agreement significant milestone: Vice president

He said the landmark achievement reflects India's growing economic strength and global engagement under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The free trade agreement between India and the United Kingdom came into force on Wednesday and is set to unleash a flurry of tariff cuts that will catalyse bilateral trade through greater two-way movement of goods and services.

The CETA was signed in July last year.

"These agreements will significantly expand market access, strengthen trade and services, and facilitate greater mobility for professionals, creating new opportunities for our businesses, entrepreneurs, farmers, manufacturers, MSMEs, and skilled workforce," Radhakrishnan said in a social-media post.