UK court refused to reopen Nirav Modi's case against extradition on 'quality of GoI assurance'

"When Mr Modi's case came before us in the autumn of 2022, the material underpinning the decision in Bhandari was either not available or was not drawn to our attention. This court's judgment in the Bhandari case presents a worrying picture of the use of proscribed treatment to obtain confessions, which was characterised as commonplace and endemic," the UK court said in its judgment.

"Were it not for the statements made and assurances given by the GoI between September 2025 and February 2026, culminating in the note verbale to which we accord considerable weight, we would be minded to reopen this appeal in the exercise of exceptional power," the court held.

The Bench rejected the argument that there was a "real risk of torture or other ill-treatment" during the journey from prison to the trial court in Mumbai.

The court said it has considered the assurances very carefully.

"On one hand, the mutual confidence and trust that exists between two friendly powers who have entered into binding treaty arrangements must be accorded considerable weight, as well as concomitant solemn assurances proffered within the same framework.

"On the other hand, we must recognise that there is some force in (Modi's lawyer) Mr Fitzgerald's submission that some of the affidavit evidence placed before us comes from persons who, on the basis of Bhandari, have condoned or turned a blind eye to unacceptable treatment of detainees," it said.