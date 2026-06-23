Ujjain land 'scam': MP Congress demands Yadav’s resignation

"We have raised questions, and proper answers should be given. Those defending this issue should explain how someone who allegedly owned around 100 acres throughout their lifetime saw it rise to 335 acres after becoming a minister and then a chief minister. How did such massive growth happen within just one and a half years? We will raise the issue in the assembly," Patwari said.

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar said, "You've heard the names of the Kerala Files, Kashmir Files, Epstein Files, and now we have Mohan Yadav Files."

If the chief minister of the state is involved in corruption, then the ministers are bound to do the same, he remarked.