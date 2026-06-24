Ujjain land 'scam': Congress's allegations against CM Mohan Yadav baseless, says BJP

Referring to a report in the Indian Express that claimed Yadav and his family members purchased huge land parcels after the latter became the chief minister, state Congress president Jitu Patwari on Tuesday sought a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court in the matter.

Khandelwal in a video message late Tuesday night said the allegations levelled by the Congress against Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are "completely baseless."

Claiming that this was done in an attempt to create confusion, he said, "I believe there is absolutely no truth in this."