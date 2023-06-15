UGC launches 'Professor of Practice' portal to engage experts

CHENNAI: For the first time, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced a scheme called 'Professor of Practice' to attract professionals and experts from different fields to the higher education system.

Accordingly, the experts could register and upload their biodata in the portal and look for vacancies.

Similarly, Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) could advertise their requirements for 'Professor of Practice' and select suitable candidates from the portal.

UGC Secretary Manish R Joshi said that to bring in distinguished experts from various fields such as engineering, science, technology, entrepreneurship, management, chartered accountancy (CA), commerce, social sciences, media, literature, fine arts, civil services, armed forces, the legal profession, and public administration into the academic institutions.

He said the idea of developing a portal is to enable higher education institutions to formally associate with persons of eminence and encourage them to participate in experiential learning, research, training, skilling, entrepreneurship, and extension and to play a mentoring role.

"A formal academic qualification is not considered essential for this position if they have exemplary professional practice in lieu", he said adding "These experts will also be exempted from the requirement of publications and other eligibility criteria stipulated for the recruitment of faculty members at the professor level."

However, the UGC secretary said the experts should possess the skills to carry out the duties and responsibilities specified in various areas, including involving in the development and designing of courses and curriculum, capable of introducing new courses and deliver lectures as per institutional policies, they should also encourage students in innovation and entrepreneurship projects and provide necessary mentorship for these activities.

"Other areas including to focus on enhanced industry-academia collaborations, workshops, seminars, delivering special lectures and training programmes. The experts should carry out joint research projects or consultancy services in collaboration with the regular faculty member of the concerned HEI", he said.

Stating that the engagement of 'Professor of Practice' will be for a fixed term, he said the engagement of 'Professor of Practice' will be exclusive to the sanctioned posts of a university/college.

It will not affect the number of sanctioned posts and the recruitment of regular faculty members.

"Professor of Practice is not open for those in the teaching profession- serving or retired," he added.