UGC declares 20 univs fake, can’t give degrees

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday declared 20 universities as “fake” and not empowered to confer any degree with Delhi having eight such institutions, the highest. “It has come to the notice of the UGC that a number of institutions are offering degrees in contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act.

Degrees awarded by such universities shall neither be recognised nor valid for higher education or employment purpose. These universities are not empowered to confer any degree,” it said.