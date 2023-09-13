Udhay’s statement isn’t INDIA bloc’s stand: AAP

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Tuesday condemned DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark on Sanatana Dharma and said statements made by some “small” leader from any party cannot be considered the official stand of the ‘INDIA’ bloc.

“I am from Sanatana Dharma. I condemn and oppose such statements. Such kind of statements should not be made. One should stay away from making such remarks on any religion. We should respect all religions,” Chadha said.

The BJP has been attacking the ‘INDIA’ bloc after Stalin junior recently blamed the Sanatana Dharma for promoting division and discrimination among people and called for its eradication. On Tuesday, the BJP accused the ‘INDIA’ bloc of having a hidden agenda to target the Sanatana Dharma for vote bank politics.

When asked about the issue, Chadha asserted, “Some leader from some party makes such remarks... it doesn’t mean it is the statement of the alliance. The alliance has been formed for raising big issues like price rise and unemployment facing the country. The statement made by some small leader, from a district in a state, is not the official stand of the alliance.”

Chadha is a member of the 14-member coordination committee, which is the top decision-making body of the ‘INDIA’ bloc. A meeting of the committee would be held at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Wednesday.

“The meeting will have discussion on the issues that we will raise, how will we reach out to people on them, through rallies or door-to-door campaign, public rally, along with dynamics in states. All states are different and that is how we celebrate our diversity. Electoral colour is different. We will discuss it statewise,” he said.

“Every political party will have to sacrifice three things to make this alliance successful -- ambition (‘mahatvakanksha), difference of opinion (mathbhed) and manbhed,” he added.