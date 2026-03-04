UDF slams LDF in Kerala over Sabarimala gold loss, health sector strike

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, said that most of the arrested accused in cases related to the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Sabarimala temple were out on statutory bail, and that the investigation would soon come to an end without yielding results.

“The Special Investigation Team has admittedly not been able to gather enough evidence, and once all the accused come out on bail, whatever evidence remains could be destroyed. That is our apprehension, and we have raised it several times in the Assembly,” Satheesan told reporters.

He said that the opposition initially had faith in the SIT, as its probe was being monitored by the Kerala High Court.

However, he alleged that the SIT has now created a situation, with the help of the CMO, in which the accused can secure statutory bail due to the non-filing of a chargesheet within the stipulated 90 days of their arrest.

“Not even a preliminary chargesheet was filed by the SIT. The importance of the SIT is being lost in the manner in which the probe is being conducted. Also, no arrests are being made,” Satheesan contended.