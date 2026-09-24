UDF, LDF leaders deny BJP charge of illegal CMRL payments

The ED has alleged that CMRL made fraudulent payments of Rs 2.78 crore to Veena’s now-defunct company, Exalogic Solutions, under the guise of IT consultancy services.

The Keralam government recently decided to order a police inquiry instead of a Vigilance probe based on an ED report into alleged money-laundering transactions involving former CM Vijayan, his daughter Veena and former minister P A Mohamed Riyas.

Muraleedharan said the government did not blindly accept the ED’s allegations.

"The government in Keralam is not one that blindly believes just because the Enforcement Directorate said so. Let the preliminary inquiry proceed in that manner. No matter what they inquire, there is no issue at all," he said.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the allegations needed to be discussed and made a subject of public debate.

"This needs to be discussed. This should be made a topic of discussion—that is what the BJP wants. This is not for politics, but we hold the opinion that a change in this politics is necessary," he said.

Chandrasekhar alleged that an FIR was not being registered and a Vigilance inquiry was not being ordered despite evidence sent by the ED.

"The public is asking why that is. It is truly a valid question. Today, as our leader Shone George said, the question is whether money was given to today's CM. He is the one who should provide an answer to that. Why an FIR is not being filed should be answered by the Home minister and the chief minister," he said.

"The corruption that happened under the CPI(M) is also happening under Congress rule. They are being soft on corruption. An attempt is being made to hide corruption," he said.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty declined to comment on the allegations.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said no party leader had accepted funds except through proper channels.

"One thing is for sure, except through proper means, no one in the Communist Party would have accepted any funds. Elections, party conferences—other than for these, it can be stated that no one in CPI has accepted money from any businesspersons for anything else. I can comment further after looking into the rest,” he said.