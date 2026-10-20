UDF govt decision in Vijayan-CMRL matter was correct: Minister Muraleedharan

Muraleedharan said that though the Congress, at the national level, is not in agreement with the stand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), when the agency gives a letter making allegations of corruption, it has to be investigated.

The ED had sent a letter to the state police seeking registration of an FIR against former Chief Minister Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and her husband P A Mohamed Riyas under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act in connection with the alleged CMRL bribery case.

"That is why the government decided to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the allegations in the ED letter before taking any further action on it. It was a Cabinet decision," he told reporters.

But when the Kerala High Court directed lodging of an FIR, the government did that, he added.

"Now, Vijayan has gone in appeal against that. If he succeeds, there will be a stay; else the case will move forward," he said.

The Health and Devaswom minister said that when ED notices were sent to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, they had appeared before the agency and answered its questions, even while opposing its actions.