UCC Bill introduced in Assam Assembly; seeks to ban polygamy, register live-in relationships

For marriage, the Bill sets 21 years and 18 years as minimum ages for men and women respectively, and prohibits polygamy, he added.

"For the first time, Bill provides a legal framework for live-in relationships. By requiring registration, the law ensures that the rights of partners -- and any children born from such unions -- are formally recognised and protected," the CM said in the Bill.

The Bill, however, said that it will not be applicable to any of the Scheduled Tribes residing in Assam.